FTCCI to host Global Corporate Summit today

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is hosting the first of its kind Global Corporate Summit 2023 aimed at unlocking opportunities and ensure growth of their respective organizations, said Dr. Tasneem Shariff Co Chair Corporate Laws IBC and ADR Committee FTCCI. The event will be held at FTCCI campus on October 28.

Speaking to The Hans India, Tasneem Shariff said that the Global Corporate Summit is a platform where visionaries, thought leaders and industry pioneers will converge to explore, discuss and shape their future of business.

The conclave is all about knowledge sharing and networking which will equip businesses with invaluable insights to steer their organization towards unprecedented growth.

An opportunity for CEO’S, CFO’S, CTO’S, CMOs, Directors Managers, budding entrepreneurs , startups the thrust of the Summit will be on Finance and Investment, Leadership Ladder from a startup to Unicorn, Beyond borders-exploring global prospects, Innovations and Sustainable growth . The Summit will also deal with futuristic subjects.