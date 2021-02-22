Gadwal Vijayalakshmi assumes charge as Mayor of Hyderabad

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday took charge as Mayor of Hyderabad at the GHMC office here in the city. Minister Talasani Srinivas Rao, Khairatabad MLA D Nagender and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao were present. Later, she visited Gun Park to pay tributes of Telangana martyrs.



Mothe Srilatha Reddy also assumed charge as the deputyp mayor. Both corporators from TRS party were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor earlier this month. It is known that Vijayalakshmi and Mothe Srilatha Reddy elected as mayor and deputy mayor on Feburary 11 respectively.