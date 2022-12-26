Gaiety marks Christmas celebrations in city

Hyderabad: After two years of subdued festivities, religious fervour and gaiety marked the Christmas celebrations in the city and Telangana on Sunday. People dressed in their best attires thronged the churches to offer special prayers. Popular churches include the Wesley Church, Secunderabad, CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote, St Joseph's Cathedral and many more in the city and the festivities began at around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till the early hours of Sunday.

According to Anthony who participated in the prayers said, "This year we had a gala time, finally, we could visit the church and meet our friends after two years. After the religious ceremonies, all the people in our respective areas participated in a community feast." G Selvavic, secretary of the United Christmas Celebration Committee, said all the churches in the city have been decorated with colourful lights.

This year for the first time, around 200 members from various churches gathered at the Wesley Church, Secunderabad on the eve of Christmas for singing carols. The Christian community had missed prayers and midnight mass during the last two years due to Covid pandemic, said Phebe Merolica, a degree student.

Devasagayam, Vinodini, senior pastor of trinity Assembly of God Church, said, not only people from the Christian community visited the churches but also devotees from all faiths had visited Churches to offer prayers for the festival about spreading the message of love and brotherhood.

At the historical CSI Church Medak, a huge number of Christians from different parts of the State participated in the special prayers. The festivities commenced with early morning prayers at 4.30 am. Bishop of Medak Church AC Solomon Raj addressed the devotees. After the second service, the devotees were allowed inside the church for prayers. The church was illuminated with the colourful lights.