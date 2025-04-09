‘Gandhi’s Swaraj in existential crisis due to BJP rule’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday attended the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as part of the two-day AICC meet being held in Ahmedabad.

Amongst those from the State included CWC member Damodara Rajanarsimha, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and special invitee Ch Vamsichand Reddy. Later during the day, the CM also visited Sabarmati Ashram in the city and tried his hand on the spinning wheel, emulating Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite pastime in the Ashram.

During the AICC convention which will be held on Wednesday, the Chief Minister is likely to highlight the successful accession to power in Telangana by Congress during the 2023 Assembly polls. In view of the series of debacles in the Assembly polls in various States, Revanth Reddy is likely to provide suggestions to the participants of the convention. Besides this, he is likely to emphasise about the implementation of various schemes and guarantees despite the State facing financial crunch. He may highlight how the State has overcome the financial issues and has set the path for the progress at different levels.

Deputy CM Bhatti, while speaking to media at the venue of CWC meeting, said that it was Gujarat from where Mahatma Gandhi started his great movement after his return from South Africa. He gave a powerful message of Satyagraha to the nation from Sabarmati Ashram.

“The Congress party is committed to Gandhian principles. However, the Swaraj which was achieved after great sacrifices is now in danger because of the BJP. The saffron party is trying to undermine democratic values and suppress freedom of expression.

The BJP government is trying to divide society by giving priority to crony capitalism. It is more interested in power than the development of the country. On the contrary, the Congress party is dedicated to the development of public utilities, freedom of expression and democracy in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.