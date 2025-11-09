Ganja worth Rs 7.50 lakh seized from home guard’s car

Hyderabad: Ina shocking incident, a police Home Guard, whose duty is to detect and prevent crime, was caught smuggling ganja in his own car to customers.

The Excise sleuths apprehended him during a routine inspection. According to officials, a person named Umakanth from Malkangiri district in Odisha agreed with the Home Guard, Neelambar Milkan, to transport 15.33 kg of ganja to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise STF ‘C’ tTeam conducted vehicle checks near the Ramoji Film City area on Saturday morning and intercepted the car.

No visible traces of ganja were found at first, but the team carefully examined the spare tire in the car’s boot. Upon dismantling the tire, they found four packets of ganja hidden inside. The seized substance weighed 15.33 kgs worth 7.50 lakh.

The police arrested Home Guard Neelambar Milkan (50) and his associate Sona Kala (35), who was driving the car at the time. A case has also been registered against Umakanth, who supplied the ganja.

The seized contraband, car, and the two accused have been handed over to Hayathnagar Excise Station for further investigation, said DSP Tula Srinivasa Rao, leader of the C Team.