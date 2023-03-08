Gaura Purnima festival celebrated

Gaura Purnima festival marking the transcendental appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Tuesday. On the occasion, special performances like dramas, skits, traditional dance, kirtans were performed by Hare Krishna Youth wing called "FOLK (Friends of Lord Krishna) & Congregation wing GIFTS (Gauranga International Foundation for Spiritual Services).





As part of the festival, devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to Lord as Chappan Bhog including sweets, kara, fried items, fruit juices & other eatables. Later in the evening, a Grand Pallaki Utsavam of Gaura Nitai was celebrated followed by Nitai Gauranga Ashtottarasata Kalasha Maha Abhishekam with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam, Sugandha Dravyas was performed in the midst of vedic hymns and mantra chantings, followed by Special Pravachanam.