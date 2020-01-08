Ghar Sampark Abhiyan programme on Citizens Amendment Act held

Kukatpally: The Ghar Sampark Abhiyan programme was organised here on Wednesday by the division president Anant Nagaraju. Medchal district BJP president Madhavaram Kantha Rao attended as the chief guest.



Addressing the gathering, Rao asserted that Muslims need not fear the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and that they need not give credence to any rumours. 'People of the country need not have any fears with regard to CAA', he said while blaming 'foolish' parties for spreading falsehood on CAA and for the current agitations in various parts of the country.

Rao declared that CAA was not against anyone; it was intended to give citizenship to the minority refugees from neighbouring countries.

Programme in-charge Shankar Reddy, senior party Kukatpally in-charge Surya Rao, Yamjala Padmayya, Yamjala Mallesh, Uday, Bachhali Haribabu, Bachhali Vinod, Dilip, Yuva Morcha leader Bhaskar were present during the Abhiyan programme.