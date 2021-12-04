GHMC apathy stings Aditya Nagar Colony residents

Shaikpet: The Aditya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet division of Jubilee Hills is devoid of basic civic facilities. Poor sewerage system, bad roads and encroachments have become a common sight here. The public toilets installed in the area lack sewer connection and the muck flows on roads. The residents alleged that no municipal officer responds to their complaints and the issues remain unsolved.

The residents also complained of encroachment of colony parks, damaged footpaths and water plants. "The condition of the roads has worsened, and we cannot even remember when these were repaired the last time. The silt cleared from the drain is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes and waterlogging during monsoons have become common here," said Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui, a member of Aditya Nagar Colony Association.

The nala, which flows from seven tombs road to the Aditya Nagar Colony overflows continuously and worsens during rains. "Whenever it rains, the water overflows from the nala and enters the colony, causing flooding in the area. The municipality has to come up with a permanent solution to ensure that no flooding happens in the colony," she demanded.

She alleged that builders, who have taken up construction in the area, have been encroaching the footpaths and parks. "Earlier this week, based on the complaint of the colony Association on illegal construction in the colony, the GHMC demolished the structure," added Sofia.

Speaking about encroachment of parks, Laqueeaunnisa, another resident residing adjacent to the park said, "The GHMC park is being encroached upon as the construction of a building is going on at the retaining wall of the park. The park boundary has been destroyed by them, and they built it by paving way from building to the park. Even after a complaint filed with GHMC, no action has been taken against the illegal construction."

She said that other parks in the city have open gyms, games and are well-maintained, but in Aditya Nagar, there was no such facility and the parks were ill-equipped and ill-maintained. Due to no proper maintenance of parks, they have become haven for anti-social elements and the area has seen several eve-teasing incidents. She alleged, "Daily a group of youngsters come here to smoke and tease the girls of the colony. A complaint has been filed with the police, but nothing has been done till date."

For every civic issue, the residents have been filing complaints, but in vain. "Even after several complaints, no work is done. Till the issue is taken up on social media by tagging higher officials or government representatives, the issues will not be solved," pointed Asif Hussain, another resident.

"The GHMC has installed public toilets in the colony, but these lack sewer connection. The muck flows on the colony roads filling the air with repulsive smell. Even after a number of complaints, the issue remains unsolved," added Asif Hussain.