GHMC begins GIS survey to map properties
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated a ground survey to collect property and ownership details in the city, to be matched with the data received through the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of properties. The field survey was conducted on Tuesday initially at Uppal, Hayatnagar, Hyderanagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur and Chandanagar areas.
As part of the survey, every property and utility in Greater Hyderabad would be mapped and geo-referenced, ensuring that property information is transparent. The initiative would empower citizens with clear insights into their property tax obligations and facilitate online payment.
According to GHMC, the initiative will empower citizens with clear insights into their property tax obligations and facilitate a straightforward online payment process.
The drone data will be supplemented by a ground survey for collection of field data and the surveyors deployed to capture the data list including building permission details, occupancy details, latest property tax receipt, water bill, electricity bill, owner’s ID details and trade license number (for commercial properties).
GHMC requests the cooperation of all residents and property owners in GHMC to be available with all the data which will be collected during the survey and help GHMC for better service delivery and resource management in our city. The data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be used solely for the purpose of enhancing urban management and development.