GHMC Commissioner calls for a cleaner city

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has stressed the need to transform Hyderabad into a clean and well-maintained city, directing officials to intensify sanitation measures across the Greater Hyderabad region.

As part of the State Government’s 99-day “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” initiative, the Commissioner conducted a surprise field inspection in Tukkuguda, reviewing sanitation works and civic maintenance activities on the ground. During the visit, the Commissioner inspected sanitation conditions at Tukkuguda Junction and the Tukkuguda Vegetable Market, closely reviewing the progress of ongoing cleanliness and waste management works.

The Commissioner directed officials to prioritise the elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and ensure that construction and demolition (C&D) waste is removed promptly without allowing it to accumulate in public spaces.