GHMC commissioner inspects ongoing works

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Sunday inspected the developmental works in the Malakpet and Kundanbagh areas. He instructed officials to expedite them and complete at the earliest.

In Malakpet, Karnan inspected drainage works aimed at easing traffic congestion. He instructed officials to expedite the works and complete it to avoid further inconvenience. He directed the engineering staff to increase manpower and materials to facilitate round-the-clock operations.

Later, Karnan inspected the joint operations being carried out by GHMC and the Water Board. He visited the site and reviewed work, including RDP from the Necklace Road Railway Station to Kundanbagh.

SE Maheshwar Reddy briefed the Commissioner, assuring him that there was no immediate risk of traffic congestion. Both the SE and CE emphasised that completing the work on priority would offer a long-term solution. Maintenance CE Sahadev Ratnakar, zonal SE Maheshwar Reddy, Water Board officials and staff accompanied the Commissioner.