GHMC Commissioner inspects water logging points

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon season, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the water logging points (WLPs) at Secunderabad zone, where the sites were examined and directions were given to proactively ensure that de-silting activities are carried out effectively.

Officials have been directed to assess the water logging areas near Prakash Nagar IOC Bank and Hyderabad Public School area, and to promptly initiate desilting operations.

Additionally, Zonal and Deputy Commissioners are required to provide a comprehensive report within a week, utilising field data, GIS data, and sketches related to property tax.

On Monday, Commissioner RV Karnan conducted an inspection of various key infrastructure works across the city. At Tarnaka Junction, the progress of island development and greenery improvement works was reviewed. At Chilkalguda, the proposed H-CITI, Railway under Bridge (RUB) site was inspected, and a strict warning was issued regarding penalties to C and D for resorting to unauthorised work.

The proposed H-CITI road site at AOC was visited, followed by an inspection of the Rasoolpura H-CITI flyover alignment and the affected ISW land. At Patigadda, the Commissioner reviewed the ROB H-CITI flyover project, along with plans for further road widening.