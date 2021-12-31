GHMC completes 5 projects under SRDP costing 647 crore

Hyderabad: In this calendar year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has finished five projects under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 647 crore, like Hitex Railway under bridge, Owaisi junction flyover, Balanagar flyover.

To provide connectivity to major roads, the corporation took up missing link roads. In the first phase 22 such roads were identified and 16 were completed.

As part of junction development, the GHMC has initiated works like beautification, widening of roads. It has taken up 22 junctions for development at a cost of Rs 21.83 crore; 20 works were completed.

Construction of one lakh 2 BHK houses is on at a fast pace at 111 city locations. As many as 13,610 houses were completed; 2,510 houses were inaugurated at 15 locations, while 1,681 houses were allotted to beneficiaries.

Building of seven multi-purpose function halls were taken up at a cost of Rs.16.63 crore. Two function halls costing Rs 6.56 crore were completed. The rest are at various stages of completion.

The corporation, at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, had decided to build Foot Over Bridge (FOBs) at 36 locations; two FOBs were completed during the year.

The GHMC set up 36 'Basthi Dawakhanas' at various locations in the city and provided food to 1,51,79,215 persons through the Annapurna centres (Rs 5 meal) through all 150 Annapurna centres and also set up sitting facility at 32 locations across the city.

The civic body has targeted to provide loans of Rs 52 crore to 52,000 street vendors through the PM SVA Nidhi Loan Scheme. Till date Rs 47.16 crore was given to 47,168 as loans; at stage II Rs 54 lakh has been disbursed.

The corporation covered 4,846 colonies in all 150 wards and gave the first dose of vaccine in the city, while the second jab is still on. It installed 26,863 LED bulbs to save power.