GHMC Council rushes through Rs 6,224 cr budget amid bedlam

Hyderabad:A meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Governing Council on Saturday ended abruptly after passing a Rs 6,224 crore budget for 2023-24 amid din as corporators of the opposition BJP stalled the proceedings over their demands.

Utter pandemonium prevailed as the BJP corporators did not allow the Mayor to conduct the proceedings. They were raising slogans in support of their demands including release of funds and civic works in their divisions. As soon as the meeting began, the opposition corporators surrounded the Mayor's podium demanding that their demands be taken up for debate. They were also carrying placards.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi's repeated appeals to members to resume their chairs had no impact. After repeated warnings to the protesting corporators, she announced their suspension.

The BJP and Congress corporators also raised objection to the presentation of the GHMC budget for 2023-24 for approval without discussion and staged dharna.

Amid the din, the Mayor announced that the Standing Committee approved the annual budget of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 2023-24 as Rs 6,224 crore which includes revenue income of Rs 3,967 crore and capital receipts of Rs 2,257 crore.

The civic body will spend Rs 1,530 crores on CRMP, SRDP for the development of roads, sky ways, under passes, flyovers, maintenance of main roads etc. In view of floods, focus on the development of nalas, Rs 280 crores for the works being carried out as part of the SNDP, and Rs 200 crores for the maintenance of other nala works.

Moreover, the budget will make a big push for providing facilities to meet public needs. GHMC will spend Rs 143 crore on construction of multipurpose function halls, development of vaikunthadhams, construction of public toilets, foot over bridges, development of sports grounds, modern markets. The green budget is allocated Rs 294 crore with the aim to increase the green cover.