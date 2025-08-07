Live
GHMC Issues Simple Monsoon Safety Tips for Hyderabad Citizens
Highlights
GHMC shares easy safety tips for the rainy season in Hyderabad. Avoid waterlogged roads, stay away from loose wires, and prevent mosquito breeding. Helpline: 040-21111111.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has shared an important safety message for people during the rainy season. GHMC wants everyone to be careful and stay safe during the monsoon.
While rain gives us cool weather, it can also bring problems like water on roads, sickness, and danger from electric wires or trees. GHMC has asked people to follow some easy safety steps.
What GHMC is Advising:
- Do not walk or drive on water-filled roads. It can be risky. Use another way and tell GHMC about such places.
- Stay away from electric poles or open wires. If you see them, call GHMC right away.
- Don’t let water collect around your home. Even a small bottle cap with water can grow mosquitoes.
- If you feel sick or have a fever, go to the doctor early and get tested.
- During strong winds, don’t park your vehicle under big trees. Branches can fall and cause harm.
GHMC teams are working in different areas to fix problems caused by rain. They are cleaning drains and helping people who call for support.
If you need help, call the GHMC Helpline: 040-21111111
