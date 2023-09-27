GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has completed all arrangements for Ganesh Shobhayatra and immersions. Hussainsagar, main ponds with baby ponds has been arranged for immersions. This time 90,000 Ganesh idols have been erected in Greater Hyderabad. More than 30,000 idols are going to be immersed in the Tank Bund. 14 cranes have been installed in the vicinity of Tank Bund. 72 baby ponds have been set up for PoP idols across the city.



There are 28 baby ponds next to the ponds. In these 10 to 12 feet idols will be immersed. Once 60 to 80 idols were immersed and steps were taken to remove the waste. Portable baby ponds have been set up in 24 areas. Among these idols of 3 feet to 5 feet height will be immersed. Temporary baby ponds will be constructed in 23 areas in which 6 to 8 feet idols will be immersed.

Ganesh Shobhayatra will be held along 354 kilometers of main roads of the city. In this order, the potholes on the roads were filled by the engineering department of GHMC. A special lighting system has been installed at immersion centers in 354 kilometers of roads at a cost of Rs.2.15 crores.

Tree branches, mud and other wastes on the road side were removed from the Sobhayatra route. Ten thousand sanitation workers have been appointed for sanitation work along the Sobhayatra route. 168 teams are ready with ten thousand workers, 295 jawans and 688 SFIs. Twenty-one sanitation workers are stationed at each crane.

A thousand entomology personnel were specially recruited to work on the cranes. Along with 75 areas, immersion will be done at Hussain Sagar, Sarurnagar Lake, Kukatpally Lake, Kapra and Malkajgiri Lakes. DRF personnel and yard swimmers have provided security at the diving areas. Huge cranes have been set up around Hussain Sagar.

R&B has set up the required stages in different areas, and huge casing. Water bodies will supply drinking water at immersion centers along Shobhayatra routes. Medical camps have been set up in different areas under the auspices of GHMC. A special staff has been assigned to maintain the street light on the procession routes without any trouble at night.