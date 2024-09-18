GHMC Mayor unfurls National Flag

Hyderabad: The GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi unfurled the national flag at the GHMC head office on Tuesday as a part of Praja Palana Day celebrations on Tuesday. The Mayor was accompanied by Commissioner Amrapali Kata and the senior officials of GHMC.

On this occasion, the Mayor said that September 17 marks the day when the people of Telangana, who have yearned for freedom since India's Independence, finally broke free from royal rule. She noted that Telangana State has emerged as a model for self-governance in the country, particularly in executing development and welfare initiatives, as well as planning for economic growth and making government programmes more accessible to the citizens.

Zonal Commissioners Apoorva Chauhan, Hemant Keshav Patil, Additional Commissioners Yadagiri Rao, Nalini Padmavathi Pankaja Saroja, CCP Srinivas, Additional CCP Gangadhar, Vigilance Additional SP Srinivas, ACP Sudarshan, Joint Commissioners Uma Prakash, Jayant, Mahesh Kulkarni, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu, SE Ratnakar, senior officers of various departments and others were present.