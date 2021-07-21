GHMC moving impounded animals to its care centres

Hyderabad: To prevent illegal transportation and slaughter of animals like camels during Bakrid festival, the police have taken all measures and arranged check-posts at all points in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

According to the GHMC officials, for the past 10 days, the police have impounded about 185 cattle that were being illegally transported for slaughter to other places and handed them to the GHMC veterinary wing. The wing has to shift the animals to the animal care centres.

Like every year, the GHMC is providing shelter homes to the animals impounded by the police. It is providing all facilities for the animals in the care centres. Even if cattle were unfit for slaughtering the officials were moving them to the care centres. There are four animal care centers in the GHMC limits to provide shelter for those impounded by the police in Fathaullaguda, Patelnagar, Nallagandla and Mahadevpur.

Most cattle were moved to Fathaullaguda and Mahadevpur care centres set up by the GHMC, the police informed the civic body after impounding the animals that were being transported illegally and unfit for slaughter.

"We are taking all measures to prevent illegal slaughter of animals. If we get any complaints of illegal slaughter we will take immediate action on them, as per law," said a GHMC official.

The civic body has to keep a record of all animals reaching the care centres and depute adequate staff to take care of the impounded animals in shifts round the clock.

The GHMC has been instructed to maintain records of all animals inspected, treated, of those found unfit for slaughter, released as per the court orders and fit-for-slaughter certificates issued by the Animal Husbandry department veterinarians.