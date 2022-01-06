GHMC officers, corporator inspect water stagnation points

Hyderabad: Senior officers of GHMC Secunderabad zone and Sitaphalmandi Corporator Hema Samala on Wednesday inspected water stagnation points at Medibavi road, Sitaphalmandi. "Inspected the site and also directed officers to take up works immediately. Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of stormwater drain and laying of CC road," said Hema.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Kukatpally zone officials on Wednesday organised a review meeting of senior officer of the Moosapet and Kukatpally circles on improving sanitation across the zone. Said a senior officer of GHMC Kukatpally zone, a "total 722 staff of the zone working in six circles and also zonal commissioner Mamatha instructed senior officers to inspect the areas daily "All sanitation workers have been asked to improve the work culture and ensure that all 'bastis' and colonies are kept clean during day."