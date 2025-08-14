GHMC ramps up measures to tackle heavy rain fallout

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, RV Karnan, has declared that the GHMC is fully prepared to handle any disastrous events following Indian Meteorological Department’s warnings regarding upcoming heavy rainfall.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner conducted an inspection of the control room at the GHMC headquarters. He asked about the complaints received and assessed the operations of the control room. Karnan instructed the control room staff to remain vigilant around the clock.

In this regard, Karnan announced that the holidays for GHMC employees have been canceled. He also stated that senior officials have been instructed to remain at the headquarters.

Karnan said that the zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners are actively engaging in field visits across the city. They are assessing the current situation and addressing any irregularities. “The residents from low-lying areas are being relocated to safer locations and rehabilitation centers,” said Karnan.

He added, “The Deputy Commissioner, along with local leaders, is overseeing the relief operations. The GHMC has stated that they are swiftly addressing public complaints submitted via the application, control room, and other channels. Also, protective measures have been implemented at the drains, urging the public to avoid low-lying areas,” said the commissioner.

The Commissioner emphasized that to address citizens’ complaints and to implement relief programs effectively at the ground level, essential preventive measures are being coordinated with the Police, HYDRAA, Electricity, Water Board, Metro Rail, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to avert any potential loss of life and property. The Commissioner has instructed the GHMC, water board, and HYDRAA officials to refrain from opening manholes under any circumstances. Should there be any issues regarding manholes, they must notify the GHMC. The Commissioner urged the residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.