GHMC receives 120 applications at Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarthi urged officials to promptly address the public grievances presented during the Prajavani programme.

The Commissioner emphasised the need for officials to prioritise the concerns of the city’s residents. The officials must promptly tackle the challenges confronting residents. He instructed them to seek solutions swiftly and to openly communicate any obstacles that may hinder progress.

On Monday, the GHMC received as many as 120 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC. The Commissioner listened to concerns from residents across the city, carefully reviewed each issue, and directed the concerned officials to provide immediate resolutions.

Total of 41 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters, of which 19 were related to the Town Planning Department, five to the Tax Section, one each to the Engineering Department, Administration, Estates, Vigilance, Veterinary, Finance, and Housing Departments, three each to the Land Acquisition and Sports Departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 79 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 38 were received in the Kukatpally Zone, 13 each in the Secunderabad and Serilingampally Zones, 10 in the LB Nagar Zone, one in the Khairtabad Zone, and four in the Charminar Zone.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received four requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Additional Commissioners Shivakumar Naidu, Venugopal, Raghu Prasad, Chandrakanth Reddy, Venugopal Reddy, Geetha Radhika, Additional CCP Pradeep, Water Works GM Sai Ramana, Deputy CEO Panasa Reddy Sunanda, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakeel, Valuation Officer Mahesh Kulkarni, UBD Director Venkateswar Rao, and others officers were present in the public address programme.