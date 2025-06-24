GHMC receives over 230 grievances in Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a significant number of public complaints, tallying over 230 applications, during its Prajavani programme held on Monday. GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has directed officials to thoroughly investigate these grievances and ensure their swift resolution.

During the Prajavani session at the GHMC headquarters, Commissioner Karnan personally listened to citizens who had travelled from various parts of the city to voice their concerns. The complaints collected were promptly forwarded to the appropriate departments, with relevant officials instructed to take immediate action. In total, 231 complaints were received across the GHMC headquarters and all its circle offices during the public hearing.

Addressing the officials, Commissioner R V Karnan underscored the importance of carefully reviewing each complaint submitted through Prajavani. He emphasised that necessary actions must be implemented to address them and recommended enhancing collaboration among different departments to prevent the recurrence of similar grievances.

At the GHMC headquarters, 78 complaints were received. Of these, the Town Planning Department received the highest number with 45 complaints, followed by the Tax Section with 13, the Sanitation Department with 4, the Engineering Department with 3, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) with 2. Single complaints were also lodged with the Land Acquisition, Finance, Assistant Commissioner Legal, and Vigilance Departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 7 requests, all of which were forwarded to their respective departments. Across the six zones under GHMC jurisdiction, a total of 146 complaints were received. Kukatpally Zone recorded the highest with 57 complaints, followed by Secunderabad with 53, Serilingampally with 17, Charminar with 8, L B Nagar with 6, and Khairtabad Zone with 5. Chief Engineers Ratnakar and Nityananda, Additional Commissioners Venugopal, Satyanarayana, Yadagiri Rao, Venugopal Reddy, Pankaja, Nalini Padmavati, Chief City Planner Srinivas, Vigilance Additional Superintendent of Police Srinivas, Town Planning Additional Chief City Planners Venkanna, Gangadhar, Pradeep Ranjith, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakeel, and other senior officers were present during the Prajavani programme.