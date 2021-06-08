GHMC showering up slew of measures to prevent flooding during monsoon: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed the authorities to complete the diversion and development works of the canals as soon as possible so that the low-lying areas in the city are not flooded during the monsoon season.

A review meeting was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Monday with all the Zonal Commissioners and Engineering Officers on the progress of the diversion, and canal widening works undertaken under the GHMC.

Speaking during the meeting, Mayor Vijayalaxmi said that the canal excavation works were already in full swing under the GHMC, will be completed by the end of this month and special attention should be paid to the areas badly affected by the heavy rains of last year and proper precautions should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such events during the current monsoon season. Similarly, for the easy flow of rainwater in the city, the mayor said estimates were made at Rs 858 crore, for which DPRs would be completed and tenders would be invited for completed DPRs.

Information and details of excavation work and clearing of fallen trees, monsoon emergency teams had been set up, the concerned officials' mobile numbers should be shared with the corporators and other public representatives. The mayor also said that many people are reaching out to the Municipal Minister on social media like Twitter and Facebook on various issues in the city and appropriate action should be taken immediately to reduce issues.

Meanwhile GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that the zonal commissioners should provide the details of the canal excavation work going on in the city to the concerned corporators and legislators along with the details of the photos with geo-mapping by wards. he added that works had already been completed even after the rains will once again repeat the process.

The government had given administrative approval for canal repair works of Rs 850 crore and they are preparing a full-fledged project report on these works, said Vasantha SNDP Chief Engineer.

Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) Chief Engineer Vasantha along with Zonal Commissioners Pravinya, Ravikiran, Srinivas Reddy, Rupender Reddy, Mamata, Ashok Samrat, SNDP SE, and EE attended the meeting.