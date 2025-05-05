GHMC staff demolish house having all permissions

Hyderabad: GHMC staff demolish house having all permissionsIn a shocking incident, a house has been allegedly demolished by the GHMC staff, despite the owner having all permissions, at Lakshmipriya Colony in the Hayathnagar- Amangal area. The victim, Uma Maheshwara Reddy, accused a GHMC Town Planning official of demanding a bribe to proceed with the construction. He had purchased a flat in the colony, secured all necessary approvals from GHMC to build a G-plus two-floor structure. Despite this, he claimed that LB Nagar Circle-III TP official began harassing him for a bribe, saying he would only allow the construction if money was paid.

Reddy stated that he tried to explain his financial limitations and offered a partial amount, requesting that the construction not be stopped. However, he alleged that the official refused and continued to obstruct work. When he failed to pay the full bribe, a team of officials demolished the temporary structure that had been set up for construction. The action was taken despite Reddy possessing all valid documents and approvals. He appealed to senior government officials and Opposition leaders to intervene and ensure justice.