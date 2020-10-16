GHMC standing committee to contribute one month salary to CMRF

The standing committee of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to contribute their one-month salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for the rescue operations. Mayor, deputy mayor, corporators, co-option members have taken the decision.

The cantonment board members also decided to give away their four month salary to the CM relief fund. GHMC and cantonment board in a letter to the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao stated their decision.

It is known that Hyderabad city has suffered a severe loss due to the torrential rains and several areas have been inundated. While the GHMC removed the water in many areas, some people are still reeling under water logging.

While touring in flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, minister KT Rama Rao advised the people to drink warm water to avoid infectious diseases. The minister also assured to offer medical services to the people residing in low-lying areas.

The minister also directed the officials to provide bleaching powder and chlorine tablets to every household on war footing.