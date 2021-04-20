GHMC takes up sanitation drive

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the steep rise in number of Covid-19 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpopration (GHMC) on Monday took up a sanitation drive following reports that the virus is also spreading through air. Government and private hospitals are overcrowded with Covid-19 affected patients.

taff of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the civic body sprayed sodium hypochlorite solution on all crowded roads in the corporation limits. The force personnel used specially designed tankers .

Meanwhile, the GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi inspected the sanitation work being done in the Secunderabad zone. She visited the Musheerabad, Ramnagar, Bholakpur, Kavadiguda, Seethaphalmandi, Begumpet and Kacheguda GHMC divisions during the day. Vijayalaxmi urged residents to not throw garbage on roads and dump it in GHMC autorikshaws.

The sanitation workers reportedly expressed anger to the Mayor over the malfunctioning biometric machines.