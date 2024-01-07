GHMC to be presented Swachh Survekshan Award

Hyderabad: GHMC has been selected for the national award of Swachh Survekshan-2023.

The invitation has been sent to GHMC in view of the announcement of the national-level award by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on January 11 in New Delhi.

As part of the Swachh Sarvekshan-2023 award, cities with a population of more than one lakh (national ranking) and cities with a population of less than one lakh (state and zonal ranking) will be selected for the award.

Waste water from GHMC water plus drains is treated and discharged through STPs without harming the environment. For this, since the last two years, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has certified it as a water plus city and given it a three star status.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will get a 5 star rating while it is currently in the three star city ranking list as Garbage Free City. GHMC has been ranked in the list of cities with more than 10 lakh population from 2015 to 2022 under the Cleanliness Survey. Greater Hyderabad was awarded Best State Capital during the Swachh Survey-2018 awards presentation. Best Metro City award was presented to it in 2019. It received ODF++ in the same year.