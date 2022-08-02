GHMC to pass tenders for development works in Karwan

Hyderabad: The officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) assured the residents of Karwan constituency and MLA that the tenders related to development works will be initiated immediately to resolve the issues faced by the locals of flood affected colonies of Tolichowki.

A review meeting with GHMC and HMWS&SB officials was conducted by the MLA Mehraj colony office. GHMC Corporators discussed issues with GHMC DMC Narsimha, E E Shivananad, Dy E Es Ram Krishna, Shankar and A Es, Kameshwari, Uday, Srikant and HMWS&SB GM, DGMs Johar Ali. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin updated on the pending developmental works in all divisions of Karwan Constituency. Major issues were discussed on desilting nalas works and NP3, Np2 Pipelines, damaged road repair and recarpating, water supply and the current water pollution issues faced by residents. The MLA instructed the officials to speed-up the work. The officials assured that all the pending works would be taken up.