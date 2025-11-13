GHMC, traffic police launch anti-encroachment drive to ease traffic

Hyderabad: To improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions for commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the City Traffic Police conducted an anti-encroachment drive. The drive targeted illegal structures and encroachments, including sheds, kiosks and temporary stalls that had obstructed the public pathway.

The GHMC’s town planning wing, along with Sultan Bazar police, carried out an encroachment-removal drive at Himayath Nagar. The officials cleared sheds and shops and roadside tea stalls that were occupying footpaths and parts of the main road had been causing major obstructions to traffic movement in the busy locality. However, local shopkeepers and vendors have raised concerns about the sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood. According to officials, the demolition was part of GHMC’s ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improves traffic flow in congested areas. The civic body has been targeting unauthorised constructions along roads and public spaces to create more room for vehicular movement and pedestrian safety.

The operation was supervised by East Zone Traffic ACP A Sreenivas and led by Inspector G Bala Krishna of the Sultan Bazar Traffic Police and GHMC town planning wing. During the drive, police booked cases against violators responsible for the encroachments.

Officials stated that several individuals had occupied public spaces for business purposes, leading to congestion and posing safety risks to pedestrians. A GHMC officer said that the civic body has been removing all encroachments from roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow. “We will continue doing similar operations in various areas across the city to make sure the public property is maintained properly.”

The officials indicate that anti-encroachment drives will continue across the city, with zonal commissioners monitoring operations in their respective areas.

GHMC has issued a strict warning, stating that no one will be spared if found guilty of illegal occupation and stern action will be taken against violators regardless of their influence or status.