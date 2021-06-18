GHMC Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya visits Karwan constituency

Karwan: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya on Thursday along with various officials including Assistant Engineers, Deputy Enigneers visited the Karwan constituency.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with the Zonal Commissioner inspected the desilting of Balakapur Nala in Hakeempet and Bakhtawarguda Mehraj Colny Balkapur Nala CC Wall, Shahtam tank outlet, Quli Qutub Shah Nagar Boxtype Drain, Prashanthi Nagar langar house and NP3 Pipeline works in Nadeem colony and across Nanal nagar, towlichowki and langar House division.

Speaking during the inspection Karwan MLA said that monsoon is expected to hit Telengana in last week of June, hence making sure all the debris and garbage from the Nala should be cleared for smooth flow of water to prevent the water stagnation and inundation, desilting of nalas, construction of box drains and retaining walls during monsoon. Karwan MLA also instructed the officials to speed up the desilting works and on-going pre-monsoon works across Karwan constituency mainly focusing on the low-lying areas by taking the measures to prevent inundation

During this visit Karwan MLA accompanied by Nanal Nagar Division Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, Langar Houz Corp Wajjiuzzam Siddiqui, Tolichowki Corp Haroon Farhaan, Golconda Corporator Badaruddin, Ex Corporator Ravi Yadav along with AIMIM primary unit active members.