GHMC’s thumbs up to multi-level flyovers at Rethibowli, Nanalnagar

Hyderabad: To ease traffic congestion on the stretch connecting Mehdipatnam, Gachibowli, and surrounding areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the construction of multi-level flyovers and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

The government has sanctioned Rs 398 crore for the project, which is moving forward following the representation of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

The proposed flyover is designed with two levels to ensure smoother traffic movement—one for the Mehdipatnam–Tolichowki stretch and another for the Langar Houz–Mehdipatnam stretches. MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said the project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve commuting convenience for thousands of daily road users. The issue was also raised in the Telangana Legislative Assembly by AIMIM Floor Leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, ensuring government attention towards resolving the long-pending traffic congestion. According to GHMC, of the total estimated cost of Rs 398 crore, around Rs 220 crore has been earmarked for the construction of multi-level flyovers and grade separators. The remaining amount will be spent on land acquisition, shifting utilities, consultancy fees, and other incidental works. GHMC will execute the works on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, with a Request for Proposal (RFP) invited under National Competitive Bidding.

The last date for submission of bids is September 22, 2025, and the project award is scheduled for September 24, 2025.