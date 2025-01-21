Ghose report on Kaleshwaram bunglings to be ready by March

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram has prepared a 200-page primary report on Kaleshwaram and the damage of Medigadda and two other barrages. The Commission is likely to submit a final report to the government in March this year.

Official sources said that the Commission would wind up the probe by summoning former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and former ministers T Harish Rao in March this year. The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram is already in the final stages.

“The Commission prepared a preliminary report and the 208-page report will be studied again before preparing the final report. The Commission decided to complete the investigation of some more officials and contract agency by February end”, sources said, adding that the Commission was planning to summon KCR for questioning in March. As part of the inquiry, Kaleshwaram engineers and officials admitted that the decisions were taken at the behest of the former CM. The Commission Chairman was planning to submit a report to the government by March-end. So far, the Commission questioned engineers, IAS officers, and designers and recorded their statements.