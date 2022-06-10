Girl & grandmother killed in ghastly mishap

Hyderabad: In a ghastly mishap, a 11-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after an unknown vehicle ran over them while they were crossing the road near AG College at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The victims were udnetified as V Bhavani (11), a school student and P Venkatamma (60), a construction worker from Venkateshwara Colony in Budwel in Rajendranagar.

According to the police, around 10.30pm, the two were crossing the road near the New Bridge at AG College to proceed to their home in Budwel, when the unknown vehicle proceeding from Shamshabad towards Aramghar hit them.

While Bhavani died on the spot, Venkatamma succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital later in the night.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating the case.