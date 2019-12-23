Gita Parayanam held at Lalitha Kala Thoranam
Highlights
Around 5,000 devotees performed Bhagavad Gita Parayanam, organized by Lead World 2050 at Lalitha Kala Thoranam on Sunday.
Minister for Tourism and Culture Srinivas Goud graced the function. Lion A Vijay Kumar, BCHV Subbarao, the chairman of Ashwini Group, Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Culture, Dr Ch Venkatachari, founder of Telugu Book of Records, Alluri Rajasri Devi, a social activist, and Dr Purnasanthi Guptha of Santhi Sahaya Seva Samithi, and others were present.
