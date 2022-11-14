Glendale Open Challenge Athletic Meet-2022 commences

Hyderabad: The Glendale Academy conducted a two-day Open Challenge Athletic Meet-2022 at Glendale Campus, Suncity, in which students of 30 renowned schools took part. The flag-off ceremony was inaugurated by Dr. Ram Niwas Sepat, Deputy Director, SVP National Police Academy.

Addressing the participants, he described the students' parade as really nice as it matched that of the police. The IPS officer narrated the story of an armyman Muralikanth Petkar, who fought in the 1965 war and received nine bullets. He was paralysed. After two years he won the first Paralympics Gold for India in 1972.

"I used play badminton, volleyball; I do running, swimming; you people also please continue with sport; it will keep you healthy, physically and mentally; losing is not failure, not trying is the real failure", he observed.

Minu Salooja, Assistant Director, Glendale Academy, said, the meet was a special celebration as it was being held after a long pandemic gap. This being our 20th year, every event is a moment to cherish, After three years we are witnessing 30 schools' students.

The highlights of day 1 was the guard of honour with equestrian Glendale Knight Riders leading the contingent, followed by a salute march led by Glendale sports coaches on their Royal Enfield bikes. Day 1 had over 1.000 participants from across 30 renowned city schools.

As many as 42 events were completed on Thursday, including long jump and shotput, running, 100 mtrs flat race, 200, 400 and 800 mtrs races followed by 4x100 mtrs relay races.

Results: long jump Under-18 category: St.Andrews School (gold medal); DPS Khajaguda ( silver);Glendale Academy (bronze).Shot put U-16: Suchitra Academy (gold); DPS Khajaguda (silver); Sreenidhi (bronze)

Kamila Safi, principal, Glendale Academy, Komal Mathews, chief (marketing) Glendale, and others participated.

The list of participant schools:DPS Nacharam; Pallavi Model School, Alwal; Manthan School;Vikas the Concept; Nasr Boys, Gachibowli; Unicent School, Kompally;DPS Mahindra Hills; International School, Shaikpet; Scholars International School, Manikonda; Sri Vidyaranya International School;Suchitra Academy; Chirec; Pallavi Model School; GIC Tellapur; Oasis; Pallavi International School, Gandipet; Srinidhi International;Santa Maria; JHPS

;GIP;Indus International; Shcolars Academy; Global Edge; DPS Khajaguda;Geetanjali Vedika; Insight International School; Glendale Academy; DRS International School; Genesis;.Saint Andrew's.