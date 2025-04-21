GMR Aero Academy Restarts ARFF Training from May 14 in Hyderabad

GMR Aero Academy will restart its Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) training program on April 21, at its Hyderabad campus, marking a strategic step to support growing demand for skilled aviation safety personnel.

The ARFF initiative, aligned with global aviation safety standards, is resuming after a hiatus, with the upcoming ninth cohort commencing on May 14. Previously, over 350 professionals were trained under this program between 2013 and 2018 in Hyderabad.

The training spans 24 weeks and integrates International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards with practical exposure to modern fire safety systems. It offers hands-on sessions involving real-time firefighting equipment and simulations. The faculty comprises industry professionals experienced in aviation emergency response.

Participants completing the course gain access to job opportunities across GMR's aviation network, which includes over 15 airports across India. The academy also maintains recruitment partnerships with major Indian airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express.

This program relaunch coincides with a significant expansion in India’s aviation infrastructure. As more airports come online, the need for certified fire and rescue staff has become critical, especially in Telangana and neighboring southern states.

GMR Aero Academy President Ashok Gopinath stated that the role of airport firefighters is vital in ensuring safety in aviation operations. He highlighted that the training not only enhances technical capabilities but also instills operational readiness for emergency scenarios.

With accreditations from ICAO, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airports Council International (ACI), the academy provides training modules that include hazardous material management, aircraft recovery techniques, and structural firefighting drills. The ARFF curriculum is designed to meet global safety and emergency standards.

The academy reports a 90 per cent placement rate, having trained and placed nearly 1,000 professionals across airports in India. GMR Aero Academy continues to focus on producing mission-ready fire and rescue personnel to support India’s rapidly growing aviation sector.