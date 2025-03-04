GMR Hyd’bad airport sees quantum leap in cargo traffic

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport achieved significant growth, handling a total cargo volume of 1,80,914 metric tons. This included 1,08,520 metric tons of international cargo and 72,395 metric tons of domestic cargo.

In 2024, HYD Cargo sustained its growth momentum, operating to over 20 international destinations through a robust network of passenger and freighter flights. Serving as a vital gateway, HYD Cargo facilitated exports to top global markets, with high-value pharmaceutical shipments comprising 72 per cent of the total exports. The United States and Europe remained the largest export regions, accounting for 51 per cent of the total exports from Hyderabad.

It established a direct connection to the African market with Ethiopian Airlines operating two weekly freighters services between Hyderabad and Addis Ababa. In late October 2024, Lufthansa Cargo transitioned to operating its own Boeing 777F freighters from Hyderabad (HYD), enhancing its direct cargo operations in the Indian market with greater control and flexibility. Additionally, passenger flight frequency increased from five to six weekly. Also, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines operate scheduled freighter services to their respective hubs (DOH and IST) using wide-body freighters. Qatar Airways is increasing its freighter frequency effective February 2025, on the HYD-DOH route from 2 to 3 weekly using B777F aircraft looking at the growing potential at Hyderabad.

Exports from Hyderabad Airport reached destinations worldwide, including the USA, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Australia, and China.

The cargo infrastructure at Hyderabad is undergoing significant expansion to meet growing demand. The existing Cargo Terminal 1 is being upgraded and, upon completion, will feature a state-of-the-art Domestic Terminal, an International Courier/Express Terminal, and a dedicated Export Perishables Terminal, all aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Additionally, construction of the new Cargo Terminal 2 is in progress, with Phase I expected to become operational this year, substantially increasing overall handling capacity.

To further support the cargo community, an additional 20,000 square feet of warehousing space is being developed within the RGIA Cargo Village, strengthening the airport's logistics capabilities. “This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence in both international and domestic cargo handling, with a standout growth in international cargo. As a leading hub for cargo in India, we remain dedicated to developing world-class infrastructure, optimizing processes, and enhancing our capacity to serve diverse cargo needs. Our recognition as the best performing airport for cargo import release times for the second consecutive year reinforces our focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue building on this momentum and to drive further innovation, positioning Hyderabad Airport as a key global cargo gateway” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.