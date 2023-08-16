GMR Hyderabad International Airport celebrates 77th I-Day with enthusiasm

Rangareddy: Amidst an atmosphere of patriotism and fervour, the 77th Independence Day celebrations came to life at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The occasion was graced by the presence of Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, who unfurled the National Flag, symbolising the spirit of freedom and unity. D Syamala, DIG CASO CISF, took part in the event, underscoring the significance of security and cooperation.

The celebration unfolded with a rich tapestry of cultural performances, a testament to the nation's diverse heritage. A striking display of safety drills by the dedicated security forces showcased their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation. The CISF women commandos presented a captivating yoga performance, while the quick response team showcased their prowess in martial arts. These awe-inspiring performances added an unforgettable dimension to the festivities.

The spirit of camaraderie and unity was palpable as the parades marched forward, and various programmes illuminated the event. The atmosphere was charged with a strong sense of nationalism, kindling the enthusiasm of everyone present. The celebrations served as a poignant reminder of the hard-fought freedom and the shared responsibility to uphold the values that define the nation.

The event's memorable performances and displays of unity further cemented the airport's role in upholding the spirit of the nation.