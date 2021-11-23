Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar visits Hyderabad Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: The speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Rajesh Patnekar, and few other legislators visited the Hyderabad police commissioner's office on Monday and witnessed various policing works carried out by the police department.

While briefing the visitors police commissioner, Anjani Kumar, briefed them about the police management during various festivals and also about traffic management.

The officer also informed the legislators that the city police has been actively using technology to crack up on the criminals and the usage of CCTV cameras has been a boon to the city police in solving many pending cases.