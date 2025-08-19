Gokul Nagar residents blow a fuse over TGSPDCL laxity

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed on Monday when the residents of Gokul Nagar in Ramanthapur protested against the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) after its officials arrived to enquire about a tragic incident that claimed the lives of six people. The victims were electrocuted during a Srikrishna Janmashtami procession on Sunday night.

On Monday, when the TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui arrived to enquire about the incident, the residents blocked the officials and accused them of negligence. Dozens of residents gathered and raised slogans against the department. Despite police attempts to disperse them, the residents continued their protest, resulting in significant traffic disruption along the Ramanthapur-Uppal route and surrounding areas.

The residents held the officials responsible for the incident, alleging they failed to take measures and address the issue of dangling wires despite receiving several representations. They said that several wires had been lying low, with damaged wires dangling in various places, and that officials failed to take measures that could have averted the tragedy.

The residents complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the local officials to the CMD during his visit. They said that even after repeated complaints, the officials failed to address the issue. Musharraf Faruqui then intervened and calmed the residents, assuring that necessary action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Faruqui assured that the incident would be reported to the government and that steps would be taken accordingly. He announced that as an immediate measure, all unused cables in the area would be removed and that potentially hazardous electric wires would be rectified. He also stated that similar corrective actions would take place throughout the city in preparation for the upcoming festivals.