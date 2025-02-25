Gold Prices Surge in Hyderabad: Rs 220 Increase on February 25

Gold prices have been going up since the start of the year because of things like inflation, global market changes, and the economy. In the last two months, gold prices have gone up by 8%, which means buying gold has become much more expensive. On February 25, the price of gold went up by Rs 220.

This increase in price makes gold harder to afford for most people. Those who want to buy gold for investment or jewelry may find it too costly. If the prices keep going up, gold could reach over one lakh for 10 grams in the next two months. On February 25, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 80,750, and 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 88,090.

Gold prices in India are affected by things happening around the world, such as global market changes, inflation, gold reserves in central banks, interest rates, and how the jewelry market is doing.