Unanimous Support for Congress Surges Across Alampur Constituency

Gadwal: A wave of unanimous support for the Congress Party has emerged in the Alampur constituency as several local bodies elected their representatives unopposed. In Aiza Mandal, the TT Sarpanches of Gudidoddi, Rajapuram, Kurvapally, Jadadoddi, and Kistapuram villages, along with the TT Doddi Deputy Sarpanch, were unanimously elected.

AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar felicitated the newly elected leaders with shawls and conveyed his congratulations.

Speaking at the press meet organized on the occasion, Dr. Sampath Kumar said that the administration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has won the trust of the people, leading to Congress-backed candidates securing unanimous victories. He highlighted that people have benefited from welfare and development schemes implemented over the past two years, including Indiramma housing, free electricity, gas subsidies, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bharosa, free bus travel, ration cards, and many other welfare initiatives.

Discussing development works in Alampur, he stated that a special GO was sanctioned for the construction of a BT road from Venu Sompuram to Chinna Tandrapadu. Additionally, funds amounting to ₹1 crore each were sanctioned for government schools in Kanchipadu village of Undavalli Mandal and his native village Chinna Tandrapadu. He said many welfare works, BT roads, CC roads, Anganwadi buildings, and Gram Panchayat buildings are progressing across the constituency.

Despite his electoral defeat, Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized that he would never let the people of Alampur down. “I have been fighting for the development and welfare of Alampur from the beginning and will continue to do so,” he said.

He cautioned the public not to fall for the “deceptive promises” of BRS MLAs and MLCs, reminding them that the people had already suffered once by believing such claims. He appealed to voters not to lose out on development by trusting such misleading statements again in the upcoming local elections. He assured that if Congress-backed candidates win, he would secure additional funds for their villages from the state government.

Dr. Sampath Kumar also highlighted his contributions during his tenure as MLA in the field of education. He said his efforts led to the establishment of a degree college, seven residential schools, and a BC hostel in the constituency. As an educated leader, he said, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the education system and would continue to do so.

Those who participated in the event included Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, Aiza Mandal President Kuruva Jayanna, State Official Representative Sheikshavali Achari, and Congress leaders Sankapuram Ramudu, Maddileti Devendra, among others.