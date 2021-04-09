Gold worth Rs 44.8 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport
Highlights
The customs officials on Friday seized 943 grams of gold from passengers who arrived from Goa at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.
The officials grew suspicious over passengers' movements and intercepted them following which they found the gold concealed in their baggage.
The officials seized the gold and said that the gold was being smuggled from Sharjah to Hyderabad. They arrested the passengers and are investigating.
