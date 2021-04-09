Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Gold worth Rs 44.8 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold worth Rs 44.8 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport
x

Gold worth Rs 44.8 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Highlights

The customs officials on Friday seized 943 grams of gold from passengers who arrived from Goa at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The customs officials on Friday seized 943 grams of gold from passengers who arrived from Goa at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The officials grew suspicious over passengers' movements and intercepted them following which they found the gold concealed in their baggage.

The officials seized the gold and said that the gold was being smuggled from Sharjah to Hyderabad. They arrested the passengers and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X