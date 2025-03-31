Good year ahead yet CM should tread a cautious path: Almanac

Hyderabad: Ugadi Almanac Bachampally Santosh Kumar Shastry on Sunday said that the State will not have any difficulty in having good rains and will also have good crops. The administration of the State will not be easy in the initial days this year and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should be cautious as he will have ‘Naradosham’ and he should continuously worship Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Rendering the Panchangam organised on the occasion of Vishwavasu Nama Ugadi celebrations by Culture and Endowments Departments at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday, Santosh Kumar Shastry said that the period between Ugadi and May 18, administration will not be easy. “The rulers will have a burden. Suryanarayana is the king this year. Competitiveness will increase among the kings- the Chief Ministers of two the Telugu States will compete with each other in their development and a people centric rule will be provided,” said Santosh Shastry advising CM to worship Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy.

The almanac said that there will be good rains and good crops this year. However, there will be problems with crop damages because of the insects, fake seeds and unseasonal rains. Shastry further said that the year Vishwavasu will be good for those who work hard. “Vasu means money, if you work hard you will get results,” he said, asking people to avoid eating non-vegetarian food on Sundays, which he said would be good for the State. He said that the real estate sector will be on a fast forward mode this year. He also said that the rulers will not hesitate in taking stringent measures to maintain law and order in the state.

The almanac predicted that there would be some difficulties like earthquakes, cyclones. There will be some small issues with neighbouring states. However, the CM will solve them all. He suggested the Education and Health Ministers to cork in coordination for better results. He said, “the CM will always try to bring funds which should come from the Centre.”

Shastry called upon the people to participate in Saraswati Pushkaralu starting from May 15, 2025. “Participate in Saraswati Pushkaralu, it will give double the ‘Punya’ than Kumbh Mela. The only place in the country where the Saraswati River flows is at Kaleshwaram and worship at Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple.”

The almanac also said that there will be some problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose rashi is Vrishchika. He said that the year will be a mixed one for PM Modi.