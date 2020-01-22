Gopala Nagar crestfallen as civic woes aplenty

Kukatpally: Residents of Gopala Nagar Colony here are facing a lot of issues including incomplete drainage, bad internal roads, and poor condition of parks, along with dogs menace and garbage dumping on the roads.



The foundation for Gopala Nagar colony was laid in the year 1981 and completed in 2012. It is a 93-acre venture. It has been almost 40 years since the road was laid in the area. Residents allege that the development in the colony has always been neglected by the Corporator and the GHMC officials. There are 100 apartments with 1,000 flats and 50 independent houses and around 2000 IT employees are staying in the colony.

The colony has two parks and both the parks are in bad condition without any developments for the past several years. One of the parks is on the main road where one can find only construction materials, while the other park is covered with thick bushes.

One of the main issues in the colony is drinking water. During the past summers, the residents had to live without water. The residents said they had no supply of water from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). Though there are 60 tap connections given by the department, they did not receive a drop of water. The condition still remained same for years.

Focusing on other issues like bad roads and illegal constructions, the GHMC officials pulled down some structures. Even though, the illegal constructions are continuing unabated in the colony. According to the rules, only three-storied constructions are allowed on the plots with an area less than or equal to 300 yards. But the constructions of 4 to 5 1/2 storied are still going on.

Fed up with frequent visits to the concerned offices, residents have formed a few groups of volunteers in the different wings like Drinking water group, mosquito fogging group, street sweeping group, horticulture group and town planning group. These groups are in the Whatsapp and concerned officials are also part of it. The officials are going to brief about what actions they are going to take every week, which is going to be convenient for both the locals and the officials.

Sunil Reddy, a resident of the colony said, "We have been lodging several complaints to the officials and the corporator but no action has been taken till date. There is always mosquito menace in the area. Children have no park to play and the elderly people have no place to sit in any open area."

Corporator M Srinivasa Rao said that there were no roads, drainage and water in the colony four years ago and the area was like a dry land. "However, now the issues have been rectified. The works are being completed in phases.

As much as Rs 20 crore is estimated for the sewer system in the colony and the other nearby areas," he said. He further said, "We are trying our best for the sanction of the budget. The residents have complained about the issue of illegal constructions. We are working on this issue and actions will be taken soon."