Goud leaders urge KTR to resolve community issues

Chikkadpalli: Chairman of the coordination committee of various Goud and Toddy Tappers' Associations, Balagoni Balaraju Goud, has informed that a team of Goud leaders met MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday and submitted a memorandum, urging him to resolve various issues of the community. Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Srinivas Goud were present on the occasion.

Balaraju Goud, state committee convener A Venkanna Goud and working chairman A Vijay Kumar Goud told media persons that the Goud leaders thanked the minister for introducing 'Neera sale' in the state for the welfare of the community. During their meeting, they sought funds for the welfare of toddy tappers and help the community traverse on the path of development.

They also urged KTR to ensure that at least one Rajya Sabha seat and two MLC seats were allotted to Goud community. He said that the team gave special thanks to the excise minister Srinivas Goud for his efforts to sanction 5 acres of land for Goud Bhavan and reopening of toddy shops in the state.

Among those Goud leaders who met KTR include toddy tapper union leaders Gaddameedi Vijay Kumar, A Vijay Kumar, Boudhanagar corporator Dhananjaya Goud, Ambala Narayana and others.