Governor celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Armed Forces

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with a special celebration at Raj Bhavan on Friday, participating in the “Rakhi for Soldiers” program organized by the Samskruti Foundation.

The event brought together students from various colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, who tied Rakhis to officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity.

Extending Raksha Bandhan greetings, the Governor reflected on the festival’s deeper meaning, invoking the Mahabharata tale of Draupadi and Lord Krishna to highlight the values of mutual protection and responsibility. “Soldiers are not just those guarding our borders,” he said. “They include every individual who serves the nation selflessly—be it scientists, sanitation workers, or civil servants.”

He emphasized the need for ethical nation-building and unity, urging citizens to protect not only physical boundaries but also the values of Dharma, truth, and constitutional principles.

In his official message to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said: “I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the people of Telangana on the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

This cherished festival symbolizes the timeless Indian tradition of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters."