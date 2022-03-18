Governor Dr Tamilisai greets people, asks them to celebrate Holi safely

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in a message on the occasion of Holi festival on March 18 conveyed her greetings and good wishes to people of the State. She stated that Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness amongst people and signifies peace and prosperity in society.

"The festival reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours".

The festive spirit of Holi transcends across all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric.

Legends associated with Holi are symbolic of the power of truth and good triumphing over evil.

I once again convey my Greetings and Best Wishes to people of State, on this happy and joyful occasion."