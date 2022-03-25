Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launches smart ICU ventilators developed by IIT-Hyderabad students

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for the promotion of all-round innovation in educational institutions.

Speaking at the launch of Jeevan Lite-Smart Medical ICU Ventilator- developed by the students of the IIT, Hyderabad here she said, "it's my appeal to students to take part in research and contribute your bit to the mankind."

She appreciated the efforts of the IIT, Hyderabad, and its students in coming up with series of innovations and new indigenous technologies helping the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Recalling the second wave days, when there was a massive demand for medical oxygen. Tamilisai stated that she used to get frantic calls from different sections of the people asking for a bed with oxygen supply.

"The innovation like the smart medical ICU ventilator makes me so happy as a doctor and as the Governor, as these are the kind of innovations that help us to save many precious lives," she added.

The Governor said that the emphasis and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on self-reliance and the efforts of the State governments handled the pandemic in a much better way than many developed countries.

"I salute the scientists and innovators of our country for rising to the occasion and coming up with indigenous vaccines, medicines, medical technologies, and equipment in combating the pandemic", she said.

DRDO chairman and Defence Secretary Dr G Sateesh Reddy, IIT-Hyderabad director Prof BS Murthy, and IIT-Hyderabad chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy were present on the occasion.