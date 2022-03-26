Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to interact with Chenchus today

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be meeting and interacting with the Chenchus Appapur village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, as a part of her

initiative "Nutritional Intervention and overall development of PTGs of select villages." Appapur and Bourapur are the two Chenchu habitations among the six villages identified for implementing these initiatives. On her tour to the interior village located in Nallamala forests, the Governor will visit various institutions, including health sub-centre, tailoring training centre and an ashram school situated in the village.

Later, she will interact with Chenchus and hand over financial assistance for undertaking various development works in Appapur and Bourapur. During her visit, the Governor will also distribute two-wheeler ambulances to the sarpanchas of Appapur and Bourapur.